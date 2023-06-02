Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.5% and 4.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 35.35% year-to-date. T-Mobile US Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.56% year-to-date, and AT&T Inc, is down 16.62% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 6.95% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.99% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc, is down 9.33% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and XEL make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +4.0% Energy +3.8% Financial +2.8% Consumer Products +2.4% Industrial +2.4% Services +2.3% Healthcare +1.4% Utilities +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.7%

