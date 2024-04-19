Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 19.6% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 0.95% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 162.79% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 60.39% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.99% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.71% year-to-date, and Meta Platforms Inc is up 37.16% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Financial +1.3% Energy +1.2% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBBJ

 Institutional Holders of AMBI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.