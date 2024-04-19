Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 19.6% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 0.95% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 162.79% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 60.39% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.99% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.71% year-to-date, and Meta Platforms Inc is up 37.16% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Financial
|+1.3%
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
