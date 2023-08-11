News & Insights

Markets
TER

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

August 11, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 36.05% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 18.92% year-to-date, and NXP Semiconductors NV is up 32.31% year-to-date. Combined, TER and NXPI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 25.74% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.98% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd is up 17.19% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and WYNN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.0%
Utilities +0.4%
Financial +0.3%
Healthcare +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Services -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FFNM
 FRNW Options Chain
 Walgreens Boots Alliance market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TER
NXPI
XLK
BBWI
WYNN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.