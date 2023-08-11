Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 36.05% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 18.92% year-to-date, and NXP Semiconductors NV is up 32.31% year-to-date. Combined, TER and NXPI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 25.74% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.98% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd is up 17.19% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and WYNN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.4% Materials -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.5%

