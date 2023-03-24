Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

March 24, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 17.94% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.41% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 41.61% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and MPWR make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.21% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 46.75% year-to-date, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is up 5.25% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and HLT make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +2.1%
Healthcare +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Financial +0.5%
Energy +0.5%
Materials +0.2%
Industrial -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.6%

