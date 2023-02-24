Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.4% and 7.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 10.19% year-to-date. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.68% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc, is down 4.97% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and ADBE make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.1% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 10.41% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.94% year-to-date, and Paramount Global is up 30.61% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and PARA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities 0.0% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.3% Services -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.9%

