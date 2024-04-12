Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within the sector, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 5.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 6.71% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.02% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 20.12% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and ON make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and up 5.47% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.60% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 14.40% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and ALB make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.6% Financial -0.9% Energy -0.9% Consumer Products -1.5% Industrial -1.5% Services -1.7% Healthcare -1.9% Materials -2.1% Technology & Communications -2.2%

