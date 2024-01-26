Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 4.70% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.50% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 3.99% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and KLAC make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 0.68% on a year-to-date basis. Fair Isaac Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.55% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 7.15% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
