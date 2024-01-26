Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 4.70% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.50% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 3.99% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and KLAC make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 0.68% on a year-to-date basis. Fair Isaac Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.55% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 7.15% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.2% Services +0.1% Energy +0.1% Materials 0.0% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.1%

