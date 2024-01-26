News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

January 26, 2024 — 02:57 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 4.70% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.50% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 3.99% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and KLAC make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 0.68% on a year-to-date basis. Fair Isaac Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.55% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 7.15% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.6%
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Energy +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Industrial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 BYFC Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VISI
 IIIN shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
KLAC
XLK
FICO
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.