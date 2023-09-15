Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 37.50% year-to-date. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.30% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc is up 56.03% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and ADBE make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 11.12% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.49% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 10.95% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and DVN make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.9% Services -1.0% Energy -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.5%

