Friday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Television & Radio Stocks

July 14, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, sporting goods & activities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Leslies, off about 34.2% and shares of Seaworld Entertainment down about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Ondas Holdings, trading lower by about 9.4% and Qurate Retail, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Television & Radio Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

