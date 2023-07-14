In trading on Friday, sporting goods & activities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Leslies, off about 34.2% and shares of Seaworld Entertainment down about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Ondas Holdings, trading lower by about 9.4% and Qurate Retail, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Television & Radio Stocks

