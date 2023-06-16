Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 23.49% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.76% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 9.42% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and BBWI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 41.64% on a year-to-date basis. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 33.39% year-to-date, and Autodesk Inc is up 15.95% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and ADSK make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.2% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.