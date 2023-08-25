Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 20.68% year-to-date. Advance Auto Parts Inc, meanwhile, is down 56.79% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 27.43% year-to-date. Combined, AAP and WBD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.14% on a year-to-date basis. US Bancorp, meanwhile, is down 18.31% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 1.30% year-to-date. USB makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Healthcare +0.6% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.1% Services -0.3%

