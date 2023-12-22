News & Insights

Markets
KMX

Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

December 22, 2023 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 34.94% year-to-date. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is up 27.06% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp is up 136.57% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and CCL make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.3% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 3.37% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 7.33% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 29.09% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.9%
Utilities +0.8%
Energy +0.8%
Industrial +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Healthcare +0.5%
Financial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 JKF YTD Return
 NBAC market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MWIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMX
CCL
IYC
NKE
VFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.