Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 14.69% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.79% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp is up 37.01% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and CCL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.03% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 30.98% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 3.47% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Services
|-1.1%
