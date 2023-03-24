Markets
TGAN

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Publishing Stocks

March 24, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Transphorm, down about 5.8% and shares of Atomera down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Scholastic, trading lower by about 21.2% and New York Times, trading lower by about 1.8%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Publishing Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Publishing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGAN
ATOM
SCHL
NYT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.