In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Transphorm, down about 5.8% and shares of Atomera down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Scholastic, trading lower by about 21.2% and New York Times, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Publishing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.