Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Precious Metals

June 02, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kopin, off about 6.6% and shares of Gsi Technology off about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by New Found Gold, trading lower by about 4.6% and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, trading lower by about 3.9%.

