In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Solaredge Technologies, off about 29.9% and shares of Enphase Energy off about 15.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Trupanion, trading lower by about 6.5% and F&G Annuities & Life, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

