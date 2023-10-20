News & Insights

Markets
SEDG

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

October 20, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Solaredge Technologies, off about 29.9% and shares of Enphase Energy off about 15.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Trupanion, trading lower by about 6.5% and F&G Annuities & Life, trading lower by about 4%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG
ENPH
TRUP
FG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.