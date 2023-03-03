Markets
GATX

Friday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Diagnostics

March 03, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

In trading on Friday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GATX, down about 3.3% and shares of Union Pacific down about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by CareDx, trading lower by about 16.1% and Viemed Healthcare, trading lower by about 11.1%.

