In trading on Friday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Greenbrier Companies, down about 14.6% and shares of Trinity Industries off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Fate Therapeutics, trading lower by about 62.4% and Graphite Bio, trading lower by about 41.2%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.