Friday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Biotechnology Stocks

January 06, 2023 — 12:02 pm EST

In trading on Friday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Greenbrier Companies, down about 14.6% and shares of Trinity Industries off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Fate Therapeutics, trading lower by about 62.4% and Graphite Bio, trading lower by about 41.2%.

