In trading on Friday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scholastic, off about 15.6% and shares of Gannett down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Paramount Global, trading lower by about 4% and Qurate Retail, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Television & Radio Stocks

