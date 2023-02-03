In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SilverCrest Metals, off about 10.7% and shares of Pan American Silver down about 7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Bill.com Holdings, trading lower by about 24.9% and Similarweb, trading lower by about 9.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Information Technology Services

