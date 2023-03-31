Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

March 31, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Gold, off about 5.2% and shares of Equinox Gold down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 3.2% and British American Tobacco, trading lower by about 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

