In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Gold, off about 5.2% and shares of Equinox Gold down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 3.2% and British American Tobacco, trading lower by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

