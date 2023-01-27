In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, down about 4.9% and shares of Mag Silver off about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Celsius Holdings, trading lower by about 3.1% and Molson Coors Beverage Company, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Beverages & Wineries

