Markets
PPTA

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

April 14, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Perpetua Resources, off about 9.1% and shares of Coeur Mining off about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading lower by about 20.1% and Boeing, trading lower by about 6.2%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPTA
CDE
SPR
BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.