In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Perpetua Resources, off about 9.1% and shares of Coeur Mining off about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading lower by about 20.1% and Boeing, trading lower by about 6.2%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

