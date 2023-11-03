News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

November 03, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PBF Energy, off about 5.8% and shares of CVR Energy off about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Tellurian, trading lower by about 22.2% and Callon Petroleum, trading lower by about 3.3%.

