SUN

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

September 29, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

September 29, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sunoco, off about 4.4% and shares of Delek US Holdings down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Nine Energy Service, trading lower by about 11% and Lanzatech Global, trading lower by about 8.8%.

