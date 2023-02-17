Markets
ICD

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders

February 17, 2023 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Independence Contract Drilling, down about 7.5% and shares of Comstock Resources down about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 6.6% and Meritage Homes, trading lower by about 4.6%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICD
CRK
HOV
MTH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.