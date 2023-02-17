In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Independence Contract Drilling, down about 7.5% and shares of Comstock Resources down about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 6.6% and Meritage Homes, trading lower by about 4.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders

