Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Gas Utilities

December 16, 2022 — 12:11 pm EST

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Camber Energy, down about 21.9% and shares of Obsidian Energy off about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Equitrans Midstream, trading lower by about 6% and ONE Gas trading lower by about 4.2%.

