FEAM

Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

April 21, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 5E Advanced Materials, off about 12.1% and shares of Gatos Silver down about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 7.1% and Alcoa, trading lower by about 5.9%.

