Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 8.79% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.17% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 8.72% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 27.91% on a year-to-date basis. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.19% year-to-date, and Omnicom Group, Inc. is up 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, IPG and OMC make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.3%
Also see: Mergers and Acquisitions
ECOM Historical Stock Prices
AVY Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.