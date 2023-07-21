News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

July 21, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 8.79% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.17% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 8.72% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 27.91% on a year-to-date basis. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.19% year-to-date, and Omnicom Group, Inc. is up 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, IPG and OMC make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.1%
Healthcare +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Energy +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Financial 0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Services -0.2%
Materials -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Mergers and Acquisitions
 ECOM Historical Stock Prices
 AVY Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
FCX
XLB
IPG
OMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.