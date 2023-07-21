Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 8.79% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.17% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 8.72% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 27.91% on a year-to-date basis. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.19% year-to-date, and Omnicom Group, Inc. is up 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, IPG and OMC make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.2% Financial 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Services -0.2% Materials -0.3%

