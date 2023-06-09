Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 2.17% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 15.02% year-to-date, and Corteva Inc, is down 4.07% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and CTVA make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.78% on a year-to-date basis. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.77% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 1.20% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and TRGP make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-0.9%
