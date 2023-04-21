Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 4.45% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 18.53% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 5.58% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.70% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 3.07% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 0.35% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and VLO make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-1.0%
