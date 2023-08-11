In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cano Health, down about 68.3% and shares of Agilon Health off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Maxeon Solar Technologies, trading lower by about 32.9% and Applied Optoelectronics, trading lower by about 13%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Semiconductors

