News & Insights

Markets
CANO

Friday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Semiconductors

August 11, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cano Health, down about 68.3% and shares of Agilon Health off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Maxeon Solar Technologies, trading lower by about 32.9% and Applied Optoelectronics, trading lower by about 13%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, SemiconductorsVIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CANO
AGL
MAXN
AAOI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.