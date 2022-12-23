Markets
MRNA

Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

December 23, 2022 — 02:36 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 2.31% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.30% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 16.98% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and DXCM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 27.94% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 48.65% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc, is down 42.59% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and QRVO make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.7%
Services +0.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Materials +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Healthcare -0.4%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

