Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 2.31% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.30% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 16.98% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and DXCM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 27.94% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 48.65% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc, is down 42.59% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and QRVO make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.7%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
Also see: HUMA YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PSEM
FTSI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.