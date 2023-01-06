Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 6.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 0.13% year-to-date. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.41% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc, is down 3.97% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and BAX make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.9%. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and up 3.43% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.99% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 2.49% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and ULTA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +3.1%
Technology & Communications +2.5%
Industrial +2.4%
Financial +2.3%
Consumer Products +2.2%
Utilities +2.0%
Services +1.9%
Energy +1.9%
Healthcare +1.0%

