Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 1.86% year-to-date. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.64% year-to-date, and Fortrea Holdings Inc, is down 13.22% year-to-date. RVTY makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.28% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.02% year-to-date, and Equifax Inc, is down 0.05% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and EFX make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Utilities +0.6% Services +0.4% Materials +0.3% Financial +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.5% Industrial -0.5%

