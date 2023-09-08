Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 1.86% year-to-date. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.64% year-to-date, and Fortrea Holdings Inc, is down 13.22% year-to-date. RVTY makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.28% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.02% year-to-date, and Equifax Inc, is down 0.05% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and EFX make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date
CNP RSI
Invesco 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.