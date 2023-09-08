News & Insights

Markets
RVTY

Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

September 08, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 1.86% year-to-date. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.64% year-to-date, and Fortrea Holdings Inc, is down 13.22% year-to-date. RVTY makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.28% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.02% year-to-date, and Equifax Inc, is down 0.05% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and EFX make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Utilities +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Healthcare -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date
 CNP RSI
 Invesco 13F Filers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVTY
FTRE
XLV
GNRC
EFX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.