Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 0.73% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 42.86% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 5.10% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and TECH make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Financial stocks, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.21% on a year-to-date basis. Citizens Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.36% year-to-date, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, is down 18.71% year-to-date. CFG makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Energy
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
