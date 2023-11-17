Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 4.23% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.95% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 7.81% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and STE make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 5.18% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 9.77% year-to-date, and Procter & Gamble Company is up 2.10% year-to-date. PG makes up approximately 16.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Services +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities +0.2% Materials +0.2% Healthcare -0.2%

