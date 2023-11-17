Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 4.23% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.95% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 7.81% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and STE make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 5.18% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 9.77% year-to-date, and Procter & Gamble Company is up 2.10% year-to-date. PG makes up approximately 16.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.5%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
Also see: Funds Holding JEMD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTLA
UBSI Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.