In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, off about 6.2% and shares of M/I Homes down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Planet Fitness, trading lower by about 14.9% and SIGNA Sports United, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Sporting Goods & Activities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.