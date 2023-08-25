In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, down about 5.3% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Perpetua Resources, trading lower by about 6.2% and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

