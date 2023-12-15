In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares Hovnanian Enterprises down about 6.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by American Public Education, trading lower by about 14.1% and Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.