News & Insights

Markets
HOV

Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services

December 15, 2023 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares Hovnanian Enterprises down about 6.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by American Public Education, trading lower by about 14.1% and Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 8.6%.

Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOV
APEI
GOTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.