In trading on Friday, food shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Whole Earth Brands, down about 11.2% and shares of Beyond Meat down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Eversource Energy, trading lower by about 3.6% and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Food, Electric Utilities

