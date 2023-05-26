News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Food, Electric Utilities

May 26, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, food shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Whole Earth Brands, down about 11.2% and shares of Beyond Meat down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Eversource Energy, trading lower by about 3.6% and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, trading lower by about 2.6%.

