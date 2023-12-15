News & Insights

Markets
ZION

Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

December 15, 2023 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 9.94% year-to-date. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 6.55% year-to-date, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, is down 7.85% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 6.71% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.43% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 15.53% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and AEE make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Materials -0.3%
Industrial -0.5%
Services -0.7%
Energy -0.8%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Healthcare -1.1%
Utilities -1.4%
Financial -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of NSLP
 Funds Holding BHG
 REVG Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZION
ARE
XLF
EXC
AEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.