Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 9.94% year-to-date. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 6.55% year-to-date, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, is down 7.85% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 6.71% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.43% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 15.53% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and AEE make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.3% Industrial -0.5% Services -0.7% Energy -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Utilities -1.4% Financial -1.5%

