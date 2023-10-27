Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) and UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 7.10% year-to-date. Camden Property Trust, meanwhile, is down 20.85% year-to-date, and UDR Inc, is down 13.80% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and down 14.40% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.54% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 13.93% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and FE make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -0.3% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -1.0% Healthcare -1.2% Energy -1.5% Consumer Products -1.7% Utilities -1.8% Financial -2.1%

