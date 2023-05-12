Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 7.03% year-to-date. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 35.63% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 51.63% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.29% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.25% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 21.00% year-to-date. IFF makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Energy -0.3% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Financial -0.9% Materials -0.9%

