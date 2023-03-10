Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.9% loss. Within the sector, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 60.4% and 22.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 3.95% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 52.92% year-to-date, and Signature Bank, is down 37.39% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and SBNY make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and up 0.82% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 16.35% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 27.07% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and STLD make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -1.3% Services -1.5% Healthcare -1.5% Energy -1.5% Utilities -1.8% Technology & Communications -2.2% Industrial -2.2% Materials -2.7% Financial -3.9%

