Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 0.63% year-to-date. VICI Properties Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Realty Income Corp, is down 5.06% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 0.19% on a year-to-date basis. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.69% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 6.40% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Healthcare +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Energy +1.2% Services +1.1% Materials +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.5%

