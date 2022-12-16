Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 55.12% year-to-date. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.44% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 62.90% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and APA make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 0.06% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.28% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 18.41% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AWK make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.3% Materials -1.3% Services -1.4% Consumer Products -1.6% Healthcare -1.8% Financial -2.0% Utilities -2.1% Energy -2.5%

