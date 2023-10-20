Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 9.76% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 13.01% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 33.47% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and EQT make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 27.6% and 14.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 34.71% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 71.08% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 61.07% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ENPH make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-1.6%
Also see: AACC Insider Buying
