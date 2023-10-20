Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 9.76% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 13.01% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 33.47% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and EQT make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 27.6% and 14.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 34.71% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 71.08% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 61.07% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ENPH make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Utilities -0.2% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.7% Financial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.4% Energy -1.6%

