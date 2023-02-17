Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 3.8% loss. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.6% on the day, and up 0.05% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 3.57% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 4.65% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and EOG make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 12.95% on a year-to-date basis. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is up 23.11% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 13.27% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and NOW make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-3.8%
