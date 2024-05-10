Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 12.64% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.35% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 21.35% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.80% on a year-to-date basis. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 7.44% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 10.06% year-to-date. Combined, IP and ALB make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.9%
