Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 12.64% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.35% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 21.35% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.80% on a year-to-date basis. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 7.44% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 10.06% year-to-date. Combined, IP and ALB make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.1% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.9%

